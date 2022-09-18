UAE: Rs 4 lakhs fine, jail term for hit and run accident

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 18th September 2022 8:41 pm IST
Photo: Roger Victorino/Unsplash

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Public Prosecution announced the imposition of a fine of up to 20,000 Dirhams (Rs 4,33,909) and jail term for those motorist who flee the scene post an accident.

“Whoever fails to stop, with no acceptable excuse, at a traffic accident that was caused by or against him, and that results in injuries of persons, shall be sentenced to imprisonment and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than 20,000,” the Public Prosecution said on Instagram post.

This traffic offence is detailed in Article 49, Clause 5, of Federal Law No 21 of 1995 Concerning Traffic.

Motorists involved in any type of collision are also advised to wait at the scene to complete all formalities with the concerned traffic authorities.

Four steps to follow after an accident in UAE

  • Alert relevant authority
  • Get a police report
  • Get in touch with the insurance firm
  • Seek help if the vehicle is severe damaged

