UAE: Rs 4 lakhs fine, jail term for hit and run accident

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Public Prosecution announced the imposition of a fine of up to 20,000 Dirhams (Rs 4,33,909) and jail term for those motorist who flee the scene post an accident.

“Whoever fails to stop, with no acceptable excuse, at a traffic accident that was caused by or against him, and that results in injuries of persons, shall be sentenced to imprisonment and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than 20,000,” the Public Prosecution said on Instagram post.

This traffic offence is detailed in Article 49, Clause 5, of Federal Law No 21 of 1995 Concerning Traffic.

Motorists involved in any type of collision are also advised to wait at the scene to complete all formalities with the concerned traffic authorities.

