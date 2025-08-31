UAE set to manage Islamabad airport

Abu Dhabi: Pakistan’s government has approved the transfer of operations at Islamabad International Airport to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in a move aimed at boosting efficiency and improving passenger services.

The decision was taken recently during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to The News.

The plan forms part of Islamabad’s broader strategy to outsource management of state-owned enterprises through government-to-government (G2G) agreements.

A special negotiation team has been constituted to finalise terms with Abu Dhabi. The group is headed by the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Privatisation, Mohammad Ali, and includes senior representatives from the ministries of Defence, Finance, Law, and Privatisation.

Officials believe the partnership will bring in international expertise, enhance facilities and raise service standards at the capital’s airport.

Islamabad International Airport, inaugurated in 2018, has faced persistent criticism over delays and inadequate services. Authorities say the UAE collaboration is intended to restore confidence and ensure a smoother travel experience.