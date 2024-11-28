UAE soldier injured in 2015 Yemen operation passes away

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) soldier who sustained critical injuries during Operation Decisive Storm in 2015 in Yemen passed away on Tuesday evening, November 26.

Mohammed Atiq Salem bin Saluma Al Khaili has been in the intensive care unit for nearly a decade.

On Wednesday, November 27, the UAE’s Ministry of Defense offered its sincere condolences to the family of the martyr, asking Allah to have mercy on him, to grant him a place in heaven, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.

وزارة الدفاع تنعي شهيد الواجب محمد عتيق الخييلي



تنعى وزارة الدفاع شهيد الواجب الرقيب/١ محمد عتيق سالم الخييلي والذي تعرض لإصابة حرجة خلال مشاركته بعملية عاصفة الحزم عام 2015 في اليمن وكان تحت العناية المركزة وإرتقى شهيدا مساء الامس.

وتتقدم بخالص العزاء والمواساة إلى "أسرة… pic.twitter.com/q9K5h9rpJm — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) November 27, 2024

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia intervened through the Arab coalition to confront the Houthis, after they overthrew the internationally recognized government from Sanaa. The conflict claimed tens of thousands of lives.

In August 2015, an Emirati battalion landed in the southern port city of Aden, marking the first time a substantial foreign force had entered Yemen since the conflict began.

In September 2015, 45 UAE soldiers were killed fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen, marking the highest battlefield death toll in the country’s history.