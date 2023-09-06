UAE: Sri Lankan national wins Rs 45 cr in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Sri Lankan expatriate won the grand prize of Dirhams 20 million (Rs 45,23,95,571) in the latest draw of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi.

The winner Thurailingam Prabagar— bagged the prize after buying ticket number 061680 for the raffle draw number 255, which he had purchased online in the last week of August.

Thurailingam, who has been living in the UAE for the past 16 years, works as a supervisor of a valet service company.

He has been purchasing Big Tickets with a group of ten of his friends for the past five years and plans to continue to do so.

He was followed by Indian national Selvaraj Thangayan, who claimed the second prize of Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,61,397), and Nodir Kutliev, an Uzbek national who took away the third prize of Dirhams 90,000 (Rs 20,35,258).

Anyone who purchases tickets during the month of September will have a chance to win the grand prize of Dirhams 15 million (Rs 33,91,98,053) on Tuesday, October 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.