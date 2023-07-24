UAE strongly condemns desecration of Quran in Denmark

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned the burning of the Quran by an extremist group in Denmark.

On July 21, the Danish far-right anti-Islam group burned a copy of the Quran in front of Iraq’s Embassy in Copenhagen Denmark’s capital Copenhagen, under police protection.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the UAE’s foreign ministry on Sunday called on the Danish government to take responsibility to stop these actions.

The ministry emphasised the importance of monitoring hate speech that negatively impacted peace and security.

الإمارات تدين بشدة حرق نسخة من القرآن الكريم في الدنماركhttps://t.co/VaCRtoVkgi — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) July 23, 2023

Furthermore, the ministry rejected the use of freedom of expression as justification for such heinous acts.

The ministry reaffirmed that hate speech and extremism contradict international efforts to spread the values of tolerance, coexistence and peace between peoples.

The ministry stressed respecting religious symbols, avoiding incitement, and promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the international community.