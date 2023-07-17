UAE sweats under 50 degrees Celsius for first time in 2023

Abu Dhabi: Temperatures in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) crossed the searing 50 degrees Celsius threshold for the first time this year, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The highest temperature recorded in the country was 50.1 degrees Celsius in Bada Dafas in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region. Mercury has crossed this mark for two consecutive days— July 15 and July 16.

NCM said, “July is one of the summer months with higher temperatures as the region and the country are affected by the extension of thermal lows, the most important of which is the monsoon low pressure in India, which leads to higher temperatures.”

#أعلى_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة هذا اليوم 50.1 درجة مئوية في بدع دعفس (منطقة الظفرة) الساعة 14:45 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.

.#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 50.1°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra Region) at 14:45 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/1AeUlDgBsT — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMUAE) July 16, 2023

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature was recorded at 26.3 degree Celsius in Al Farfar in Fujairah.

As per the media reports, doctors have advised people to avoid direct sunlight, stay hydrated and watch for signs of dehydration in children.

The UAE has also introduced a mandatory midday break for workers from July 15 to September 15. The policy prohibits people from working outside between 12:30 pm and 3 pm.