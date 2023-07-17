Dubai soon to have second-tallest tower in the world

Abu Dhabi: Dubai will soon have the second tallest tower in the world as well, after the iconic Burj Khalifa that is 828 meters high (2,716.5 feet).

The announcement was made by CEO of leading firm Azizi Developments, Farhad Azizi, on Twitter on July 14. “It’s official: We are building what will be the second-tallest building in the world,” Farhad Azizi tweeted.

Azizi continued, “My father, Mirwais Azizi (founder and chairman of Azizi Group and Azizi Developments) was recently invited to appear on BBC Persia, where he revealed our plans to build a new tower in Dubai which will share the skies with Burj Khalifa and other skyscrapers in the city.”

“This will mark a breakthrough achievement for the Azizi brand, and we couldn’t be prouder, especially looking back at our humble origins in Afghanistan, when my father started the company with $500 in 1989,” he adds.

It's official: we are building what will be the second-tallest building in the world.



My father, Mirwais Azizi, was recently invited to appear on BBC Persia, where he revealed our plans to build a new tower in Dubai which will share the skies with Burj Khalifa and other… pic.twitter.com/mBx8TUrWUG — Farhad Azizi (@FAziziOfficial) July 14, 2023

Azizi did not disclose the name, height, or any other details about the new tower, but he previously said in a interview with The National News that it will be built in a prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road, the main road in the city.

“As for the name of this new tower, it is still pending, but it will eventually represent the Azizi Developments brand,” he added.

The plan to build the tower was first revealed in November 2022. The new skyscraper can surpass Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which is 2,227.3 feet tall and the Shanghai Tower, which is 2,073.4 feet.

Here are the 10 tallest towers in the world

Burj Khalifa, UAE- 828 meter

Merdeka 118, Malaysia – 679 meter

Shanghai Tower, China – 632 meter

Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower, KSA – 601 meter

Ping An International Finance Centre, China – 599 meter

Lotte World Tower, South Korea – 555 meter

One World Trade Center, USA – 541 meter

Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre, China – 530 meter

Tianjin CTF Finance Centre, China – 530 meter