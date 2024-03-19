UAE: This Airline adds 24 weekly flights to India ahead of summer vacay!

Dubai: Ahead of the summer holidays in UAE, airlines seek to expand their footprint, increase flights to manage heavy crowds and ease travel for customers to destinations in demand, especially India.

Travel between India and UAE witnesses a spike during summer vacation in the arab country, with increased demand for more frequent flights. Tata-owned Air India Express has decided to add 24 flights weekly from UAE to India to cater to increasing demands.

Schools in the UAE remain shut from June to August during which expatriate families travel abroad to meet their loved ones.

Flights will primarily increase from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai to benefit Indian expats and tourists. Weekly Air India Express flights on the Dubai route will increase to 84, whereas it will increase to 43 from Abu Dhabi and 8 from Ras Al Khaimah.

Air India Express is also looking to increase international and domestic flight frequencies from Ayodhya, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kannur, Kolkata, Kochi, Mangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, and Varanasi, Khaleej Times reported.

Air India Express is set to expand its operations during the summer of 2024, with more than 360 daily departures, a significant increase from last year.

UAE visa on arrival

a game-changing move, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has updated visa exemption policy, allowing citizens of 87 countries to enter the Emirates without a prior visa.

The decision has been made to streamline the tourist process and boost tourism in the country.

Prior to this update, citizens of 73 countries were eligible for UAE visa exemption.

The updated list shows that the UAE visa is mandatory for citizens from 110 countries including India before traveling to the Gulf country.

GCC citizens can easily enter the UAE without a visa or sponsorship, as they can present a GCC state passport or identity card upon arrival.