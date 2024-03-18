UAE updates visa-on-arrival for 87 countries: Is India on the list?

In a game-changing move, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has updated visa exemption policy, allowing citizens of 87 countries to enter the Emirates without a prior visa.

Prior to this update, citizens of 73 countries were eligible for UAE visa exemption.

The decision has been made to streamline the tourist process and boost tourism in the country.

The updated list shows that the UAE visa is mandatory for citizens from 110 countries including India before traveling to the Gulf country.

GCC citizens can easily enter the UAE without a visa or sponsorship, as they can present a GCC state passport or identity card upon arrival.

List of 87 countries

Albania Andorra Argentina Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Barbados Belarus Belgium Bosnia and Herzegovina Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Canada Chile China Colombia Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark El Salvador Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Hellenic Honduras Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China Hungary Iceland Israel Italy Japan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Mauritius Mexico Monaco Montenegro Nauru New Zealand Norway Oman Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Qatar Republic of Ireland Romania Russia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines San Marino Saudi Arabia Serbia Seychelles Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland The Bahamas The Netherlands UK Ukraine Uruguay US Vatican Vietnam

How Indians can avail visa on arrival service?

Indian citizens with six-month passports, US visit visas, UK/EU residence visas, or green cards can obtain a 14-day entry visa upon arrival and apply for more 14-day extension.