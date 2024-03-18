UAE updates visa-on-arrival for 87 countries: Is India on the list?

In a game-changing move, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has updated visa exemption policy, allowing citizens of 87 countries to enter the Emirates without a prior visa.
Prior to this update, citizens of 73 countries were eligible for UAE visa exemption.
The decision has been made to streamline the tourist process and boost tourism in the country.
The updated list shows that the UAE visa is mandatory for citizens from 110 countries including India before traveling to the Gulf country.
GCC citizens can easily enter the UAE without a visa or sponsorship, as they can present a GCC state passport or identity card upon arrival.
List of 87 countries
- Albania
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Hellenic
- Honduras
- Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Nauru
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Oman
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Republic of Ireland
- Romania
- Russia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- The Bahamas
- The Netherlands
- UK
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- US
- Vatican
- Vietnam
How Indians can avail visa on arrival service?
Indian citizens with six-month passports, US visit visas, UK/EU residence visas, or green cards can obtain a 14-day entry visa upon arrival and apply for more 14-day extension.