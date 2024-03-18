UAE updates visa-on-arrival for 87 countries: Is India on the list?

The decision has been made to streamline the tourist process and boost tourism in the country.

Published: 18th March 2024
In a game-changing move, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has updated visa exemption policy, allowing citizens of 87 countries to enter the Emirates without a prior visa.

Prior to this update, citizens of 73 countries were eligible for UAE visa exemption.

The updated list shows that the UAE visa is mandatory for citizens from 110 countries including India before traveling to the Gulf country.

GCC citizens can easily enter the UAE without a visa or sponsorship, as they can present a GCC state passport or identity card upon arrival.

List of 87 countries

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Argentina
  4. Armenia
  5. Australia
  6. Austria
  7. Azerbaijan
  8. Bahrain
  9. Barbados
  10. Belarus
  11. Belgium
  12. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  13. Brazil
  14. Brunei
  15. Bulgaria
  16. Canada
  17. Chile
  18. China
  19. Colombia
  20. Costa Rica
  21. Croatia
  22. Cyprus
  23. Czech Republic
  24. Denmark
  25. El Salvador
  26. Estonia
  27. Fiji
  28. Finland
  29. France
  30. Georgia
  31. Germany
  32. Hellenic
  33. Honduras
  34. Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China
  35. Hungary
  36. Iceland
  37. Israel
  38. Italy
  39. Japan
  40. Kazakhstan
  41. Kiribati
  42. Kosovo
  43. Kuwait
  44. Latvia
  45. Liechtenstein
  46. Lithuania
  47. Luxembourg
  48. Malaysia
  49. Maldives
  50. Malta
  51. Mauritius
  52. Mexico
  53. Monaco
  54. Montenegro
  55. Nauru
  56. New Zealand
  57. Norway
  58. Oman
  59. Paraguay
  60. Peru
  61. Poland
  62. Portugal
  63. Qatar
  64. Republic of Ireland
  65. Romania
  66. Russia
  67. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  68. San Marino
  69. Saudi Arabia
  70. Serbia
  71. Seychelles
  72. Singapore
  73. Slovakia
  74. Slovenia
  75. Solomon Islands
  76. South Korea
  77. Spain
  78. Sweden
  79. Switzerland
  80. The Bahamas
  81. The Netherlands
  82. UK
  83. Ukraine
  84. Uruguay
  85. US
  86. Vatican
  87. Vietnam

How Indians can avail visa on arrival service?

Indian citizens with six-month passports, US visit visas, UK/EU residence visas, or green cards can obtain a 14-day entry visa upon arrival and apply for more 14-day extension.

