UAE to ban single-use plastic products by 2026

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will enforce a comprehensive ban on the import, production, and trade of single-use plastic products starting from January 1, 2026.

The announcement was made by Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, on the occasion of World Environment Day, marked on Thursday, June 5.

This move follows the phased measures introduced in 2024, when Dubai and other emirates imposed a 25 fils tariff and banned several single-use plastic items such as bags, stirrers, Styrofoam containers, and straws. The upcoming 2026 ban will expand to include plastic cups, lids, cutlery, food containers, and plates.

According to Dr Al Dahak, the move reflects the UAE’s firm commitment to environmental stewardship and aims to eliminate waste and pollution from the system.

She highlighted the UAE’s global efforts to combat plastic waste, referencing the Clean Rivers initiative by Erth Zayed Philanthropies, which addresses plastic pollution in river systems by empowering communities and encouraging innovative solutions for plastic-free waterways.

“The policy prioritises reducing plastic waste while promoting sustainable packaging and recycling solutions. We remain firmly committed to managing hazardous waste and cutting plastic usage at every level,” she added.

Dr Al Dahak urged individuals to support the national mission by cutting down on unnecessary plastic in their daily lives.

“Let us become active agents of change, championing thriving communities and a vibrant, resilient environment. Let us protect the land and sea that sustain us — for ourselves, our loved ones, and future generations.”

She concluded by calling for renewed focus on ecosystems that support life, adding that this year’s theme, Beat Plastic Pollution, is a collective call to action. “Together, we can build a brighter, greener future for all.”