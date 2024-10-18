UAE to build dams, canals to mitigate impact of heavy rainfall

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced plans to build dams and canals in 13 residential areas to prevent flooding and mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall.

On Friday, October 18, the Executive Committee for the President’s Initiatives approved water infrastructure projects, following President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s directives and under the follow-up of Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The initiative aim to enhance the UAE’s strategic water infrastructure, aligning with the objectives of the Water Security Strategy 2036 by boosting the capacity of water installations, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The project includes nine new water dams, expand two existing ones, and build a number of embankment barriers.

The measures aim to enhance infrastructure for climate change adaptation and increase water reserves by collecting rainwater and floodwaters, with a storage capacity of up to 8 million cubic meters.

The projects, which will be completed within 19 months, will involve the construction of nine 9km-long water canals.

It will be carried out in 13 residential areas, including:

Shis, Sharjah

Khor Fakkan, Sharjah

Masfout, Ajman

Sha’am, Ras Al Khaimah

Al Fahleen, Ras Al Khaimah

Mohamed bin Zayed City

Hail, Fujairah

Qidfa, Fujairah

Murbeh, Fujairah

Dadna, Fujairah

Al Seeji, Fujairah

Ghazimri, Fujairah

On April 16, the UAE received the country’s highest rainfall in 75 years, which caused numerous planes to be grounded, homes and roadways to flood, and cars to be submerged in water.