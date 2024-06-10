UAE to impose up to Rs 34 lakh fine for cold callers

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TRA) has imposed administrative penalties of up to Dirham 150,000 (Rs 34,11,049) on persistent cold callers.

This comes as the authority on Sunday, June 9, implemented new controls and mechanisms to tighten regulations on telemarketing via phone calls.

Starting August, companies will no longer be able to call customers back if they reject the service during the initial conversation or if the call is declined or ended.

Telemarketing calls are restricted to 9 am to 6 pm requiring prior approval from authorities and risking license termination if rules are broken.

Marketing calls can only be made from phone numbers registered under the name of licensed companies, not individual names.

Customers have the right to file a complaint with authorities if these rules are violated.

Penalties for telecommunication violations include warnings, fines of up to Dirham 150,000, activity suspension, license cancellation, and up to one year telecommunication service block.

The new regulations introduced as a crucial step in safeguarding public rights and ensuring companies comply with regulations.