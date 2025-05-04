UAE to introduce AI as subject in school curriculum

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a subject in public schools starting from the next academic year

The announcement was made on Sunday, 4 May, via X by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the initiative comes as part of the UAE’s long-term vision to prepare future generations for a rapidly evolving world and to equip them with advanced, future-ready skills.

From the next academic year, AI will be included in the curriculum for all students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

“We commend the Ministry of Education for developing a comprehensive AI curriculum,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “Artificial Intelligence is set to reshape the way the world functions. Our aim is to provide students with a deep technical understanding of AI, while also nurturing their awareness of its ethical implications. This includes learning about data, algorithms, practical applications, potential risks, and its societal impact.”

As part of the UAE’s long-term plans to prepare future generations for a different future, a new world, and advanced skills, the UAE government today approved the final curriculum to introduce “Artificial Intelligence” as a subject across all stages of government education in the… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 4, 2025

He added, “Our responsibility is to prepare our children for a future that differs significantly from our present. We must equip them with new skills and capabilities to ensure ongoing national progress and development.”

On June 12, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced that Dubai’s schools will employ teachers qualified in AI. He also unveiled a new training programme to educate teachers on AI and its practical applications.