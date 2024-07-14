UAE to invest $2.7 mn to boost agricultural infra for Arabs in Israel

The United Arab Emirates (UA) Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will invest 10 million shekels (USD 2.7 million) to enhance agriculture and agricultural infrastructure in Arab communities in Israel.

According to the reports, the project aims to strengthen the agricultural sector in Arab communities in Israel by improving infrastructure and supporting sustainable farming methods.

The investment is part of a broader effort to support the development of Arab communities and promote economic opportunities.

This includes the rehabilitation of agricultural roads, the construction and repair of irrigation pipelines, end-to-end solutions for handling agricultural waste, planning and upgrading livestock buildings, and more.

The investment plan is part of a multi-year initiative to promote the economic development of Israel’s Arab sector. The investment move comes at a time when Israel is also prioritizing its agricultural infrastructure.