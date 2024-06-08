UAE to open 6,000 rest stations for delivery riders

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that 6,000 rest stations will be provided for delivery riders across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the midday break, which takes place from June 15 to September 15, 2024.

The initiative is in partnership between government and private sector companies aimed at ensuring a safe working environment for riders.

Photo: MoHRE/X

They will be provided with interactive maps to assist them in locating stations.

The ministry is implementing an initiative to ensure the health and safety of delivery service workers and provide a safe working environment.

It is a joint effort by MoHRE, Dubai’s RTA, Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre, economic development departments, delivery companies, and various retail outlets, to provide rest areas.

This pioneering step is a continuation of the initiative launched in 2023, where 365 rest stations were provided for delivery riders.

Photo: MoHRE/X

The government has implemented a nationwide midday break, limiting outdoor work from 12:30 pm to 3 pm, to safeguard workers from the scorching summer heat.

Employers are required to provide shaded areas, cooling devices, drinking water, and first aid kits at job sites, and the ministry encourages public reporting of midday break breaches.