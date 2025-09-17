UAE: Two Indian expats win Rs 11L each in Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: Two Indian expatriates from Kerala, based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have each won a staggering Dirham 50,000 (Rs 11,96,427) in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly electronic draw.

The winners, Abhilash Kunjappy and Jibin Peter, secured their prizes in the 279th draw after their ticket numbers were picked during the live event.

Winners share joy and team spirit

Abhilash, a 36-year-old expat working in Abu Dhabi, won as part of a group of ten colleagues. He confirmed that the prize would be shared among the group, reflecting teamwork and camaraderie.

Jibin, a 34-year-old electrician who has lived in Abu Dhabi for 12 years, won with a free ticket from the “buy 2, get 2 free” promotion. He praised group participation and ticket bundles for improving chances of winning.

Alongside Abhilash and Jibin, two other expatriates—Mohammed Mamunur Rahman Nasor Ullah from Bangladesh and Biju Jose from India—also won Dh 50,000 each in the latest draw.

Big Win contest and dream car prizes

Customers purchasing multiple tickets before September 24 will automatically enter The Big Win Contest. Four names will be announced on October 1, giving participants the chance to compete for cash prizes ranging from Dh 50,000 to Dh 150,000

Car enthusiasts can look forward to the Dream Car prizes, with a Range Rover Velar in October and a Nissan Patrol in November. Big Ticket stores are offering special ticket bundle promotions throughout September, including buy 2, get 2 free for Big Ticket entries and buy 2, get 3 free for Dream Car entries.

Tickets are available online at the official Big Ticket website, as well as at counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.