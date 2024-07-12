UAE: Umrah packages 25% cheaper during summer

Following the conclusion of the annual Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia this year, travel agencies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that Umrah packages are currently being offered at discount rates.

Tickets are being offered for nearly a 25 percent cheaper rate than those available during the cooler months.

This price drop is attributed to lower demand in the aftermath of the Haj season. “The demand for Umrah travel has decreased during the summer months, so package prices have been reduced by approximately 25% on average,” said a tourism employee.

It is pertinent to mention that the UAE authorities temporarily halted the Umrah pilgrimage from May 23 to June 6 to pave the way for Haj due to excessive heat in Saudi Arabia.

This year’s Haj pilgrimage was particularly challenging, with 1,301 pilgrims losing their lives due to extreme heat, as temperatures exceeded 50 degrees Celcius.

Keeping in mind the current climate condition in Saudi Arabia, some UAE residents planned to postpone their Umrah trips to September, hoping for a slight decrease in temperatures.

Discounts on Umrah packages

Typically, Umrah package prices during the cooler months start from Dh 3, 200 for air travel and Dh 1,600 for bus travel. However, the current prices have dropped to Dh 2,500 for a four-day air package and Dh 1,100 for a bus package.

“During the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan, Umrah packages rose to nearly three times their usual price,” Shihab Parwad a travel agent was quoted by Khaleej Times.

“The packages were priced at Dh6,000 by air and Dh2,500 by bus,” Shihab said.

Saudi Arabia begins issuing Umrah visas

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has begun issuing Umrah visas to streamline Umrah performers’ arrivals to the Kingdom and ensure a smooth and worry-free experience.

The new Umrah season coincides with the start of the new Islamic year on Muharram 1, 1446 AH, which began on July 7. Last year, over 13.5 million Muslims undertook the Umrah pilgrimage to Makkah.