UAE unemployment loss insurance deadline ends; Dh 400 fine from today

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, October 1, began imposing Dh 400 dirham fine on employees who failed to register for the unemployment insurance scheme.

The deadline to subscribe for the Involuntary Loss of Employment Insurance (ILOE) scheme, which came into force on January 1, 2023, ended on Saturday, September 30.

Several people queued outside money exchange houses to register for a scheme, unaware of the deadline. However, authorities have issued several reminders in this regard, Khaleej Times reported.

On September 27, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) revealed that more than 5.7 million subscribers have registered for the scheme from January 1 until September 25.

Here are the fines and penalties

400 dirham (Rs 9,042)— For employees who fail to subscribe to the scheme before September 30.

200 dirham (Rs 4,521)— For failing to pay premiums for more than three months from the due date.

20,000 dirham (Rs 4,52,137)— For employers who cooperate with the insured to receive unemployment insurance benefits.

Unpaid fines will be deducted from the employee’s salary or end-of-service benefits.

If you do not pay all of your fines, you may be denied a new work permit, which will prevent you from joining a new job.

Who are eligible for the scheme?

Employees working in the private sector, federal government departments, and free zones.

Who are exempted from the scheme?

Investors (owners of companies they work at)

Domestic helpers

Temporary contract workers

Juveniles under the age of 18

Retirees who are entitled to a pension and joined a new job

Subscription fees and compensation

First category

Basic salary of 16,000 dirham (Rs 3,61,709) and less

The insurance cost: 5 dirham (Rs 113) per month

Monthly compensation will not exceed 10,000 dirham (Rs 2,25,605).

Second category

Basic salary exceeding 16,000 dirham (Rs 3,61,709)

The insurance cost: 10,000 dirham (Rs 226) per month

Monthly compensation will not exceed 20,000 dirham.

Benefits

Those covered by unemployment insurance can receive up to 60 percent of their average base salary if they lose their jobs. Cash benefits are provided for a maximum of three consecutive months for each claim.

However, in order to file a claim, the employee must have been paid the wages for at least 12 consecutive months. Proof of involuntary unemployment must be submitted within 30 days.

Subscription channels

The insurance will be made available through various platforms,

ILOE website and its smart application

BOTIM application

Bank ATMs and Kiosk machines

Business service centres

Money exchange companies

du and Etisalat

SMS