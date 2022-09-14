UAE: Upto Dh 1M fine for operating websites for human trafficking

The UAE’s public prosecution on Monday said it would impose a penalty of Dh 1 million on those operating websites for human trafficking.

The prosecution also made it clear that those who develop such websites will also be penalised. Penalties regarding the offence are stated in Article 32 of the Federal Decree Law No 34 of 2021. The authorities shared the information regarding the punishment on their social media handles.

“Whoever creates, manages, or oversees a website or whoever publishes information on a website or via a means of information technology for the purpose of human trafficking, or the trade of human organs or the illegitimate dealing thereof shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than Dh 500,000 and not more than Dh 1 million,” read the post.

The UAE has certain laws in place to deal with the cybercrimes such as false websites and the circulation of fake news, the Gulf news reported.