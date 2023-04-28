UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed appoints 2 deputy rulers of Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday appointed two deputy rulers of Dubai, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, issued decree appointing Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Decree No. 21 of 2023 annuls Decree No. 5 of 2008. The new Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Sheikh Maktoum has held the position of Deputy Ruler of Dubai since 2008 and held this position alongside the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who was also the UAE Minister of Finance until his death in March 2021.

Sheikh Ahmed is currently the Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.