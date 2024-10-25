UAE visa amnesty: Indian consulate help desk to be operational on Oct 27

The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Friday, October 25, announced that the amnesty help desk will be operational on Sunday, October 27.

In a statement posted on X, the consulate said that the help desk will operate from 8 am to 5 pm.

— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) October 25, 2024

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) visa amnesty initiative, launched on September 1 and running until October 30, allows Illegal residents and visitors without valid residency documents to adjust their visa status or leave without fines.

Since the launch, the consulate has assisted more than 10,000 Indian expatriates in rectifying their status. It has issued over 1300 passports, 1700 emergency certificates, and has helped with the issuance of more than 1500 exit permits.

“Other service seekers have been facilitated in obtaining fee/penalty waivers from the UAE authorities,” it added.