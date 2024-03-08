UAE weather: Private sector firms told to allow remote work

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, March 8, called on private sector companies to allow remote work for employees due to exceptional weather conditions.

In a circular, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) said, “We urge all private sector companies to take caution and necessary measures to maintain the safety of its workers during the period of weather fluctuations.”

“We urge private sector companies to apply remote work for those whose nature of work allows it, as well as comply with the directives issued by the relevant local authorities in each emirate regarding the exceptional weather conditions and their impact on business,” it added.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said in light of the exceptional weather conditions in the UAE and after coordinating with relevant authorities, “we call on private sector companies to take caution and all necessary occupational safety measures to… — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) March 8, 2024 F

The UAE’s National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has issued a warning for residents to prepare for severe weather, including thunderstorms and heavy rain, this weekend.

In a special broadcast on Thursday, March 7, the authorities announced severe weather conditions from Friday evening until Sunday, including heavy rainfall, lightning, thunder, and occasional hailstorms.

“We call for caution, avoiding going to the sea, places where valleys flow, where water accumulates, and places where hail falls, and to follow instructions issued by the concerned authorities to avoid any unwanted events, wishing safety for everyone,” NCEMA wrote on X.

The country is expecting severe weather conditions from Friday evening, March 8th, until noon on Sunday, March 10th, bringing heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning, thunder, and occasional hailstorms. pic.twitter.com/EZP4DCc3Ca — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 7, 2024