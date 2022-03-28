UAE: Woman demands Dh 1M compensation after losing foetus due to work stress

Abu Dhabi: A woman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approached a court seeking one million dirhams in compensation from her former employer for allegedly losing her foetus due to work stress, Sharjah police reported on Sunday.

According to the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance, the woman had filed a lawsuit against the firm asking them to pay her a leave allowance of Dirhams 180,000, a bonus of Dirhams 694,000, a land commission of Dirhams 510,000, a 9-year building rental commission of Dirhams 500,000 for each year of the lease and an additional one million compensation.

In the details of the lawsuit, the woman claimed that she had been working day and night for the company for nearly 20 years at a wage of 77,000 Dirhams and was forced into early retirement. The woman also demanded that she be reinstated at the firm.

It is reported that when the firm called her to discuss her early retirement, the woman was not in a position to attend the meeting and submitted relevant health-related documents, requesting a postponement.

However, the company turned down her request putting her in a stressful situation that she claimed caused her to lose her foetus.

As reported by Khaleej Times, after considering the matter, the court had earlier ordered the firm to pay Dirhams 324,000 in unpaid wages, other allowances in addition to her end of service benefits, however, others were rejected.

The firm challenged the ruling in Abu Dhabi’s appeals court which reduced the amount to Dirhams 165,000.