UAE’s Burjeel Holdings appoints SRK as healthcare ambassador

Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Holdings, a leading private healthcare services provider, has signed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as its new brand ambassador.

Burjeel Holdings is owned by UAE-based Indian entrepreneur Shamsheer Vayalil.

Burjeel Holdings on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote, “Burjeel Holdings is pleased to announce that we have signed superstar Shah Rukh Khan as our Brand Ambassador. We believe this partnership with Mr Khan, a global icon, reflects our shared values and a common passion for transforming lives.”

Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a multi-platform ad campaign in the region for the group that will be revealed in the coming weeks. This will be the actor’s first healthcare role as an ambassador.

“Healthcare is an industry we can all relate to and one we’ve all had experiences with. Visiting Burjeel Medical City was insightful. Meeting employees and witnessing the immense passion and pride they have in their work was humbling. I’m excited to be a part of their story,” said Khan.

Burjeel Holdings, launched in 2007 operates 39 hospitals and medical centres across the MENA region and hopes to leverage the immense popularity and credibility the actor enjoys internationally as it connects with an increasing number of people travelling to the UAE for their medical needs and also expands its global research partnerships while growing its operations across the GCC.

On August 24, Burjeel Holdings announced its planned expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KSA’s Ministry of Investment, which will see it seek opportunities to invest up to USD $1 billion in the Kingdom by 2030.