UAE: Emirates, flydubai flights to Sudan to remain suspended

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Emirates and flydubai airlines announced that all flights to Sudan have been suspended until Tuesday, April 25.

The flights have been suspended due to a deteriorating situation of civil unrest in Khartoum.

In a statement posted on their official website, Emirates said, “all flights to/from Khartoum (EK733/EK734) are cancelled” until April 25.

Flydubai has also suspended its services for the same dates.

On April 15, Dubai-based airlines had cancelled their flights “to/from Khartoum” from April 15 to 17.

Affected customers who book with travel agents are advised to contact them for alternative travel arrangements.

Also Read Keralite dies of bullet injuries in violence-hit Khartoum

Sudan crisis

On Saturday, April 15, fighting broke out between units of the army loyal to Major General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces led by Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

It was the first such outbreak since the two parties joined forces to topple veteran Islamist ruler Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019 and were sparked by a row over the integration of the RSF into the army as part of the transition to civilian rule.

At least 97 civilians have been killed and 365 injured since the fight broke out in the African nation, Reuters reported.