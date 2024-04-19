UAE’s flydubai cancels all flights to Iran following Israel attack

Dubai-based flydubai airline has cancelled all its flights to Iran following an attack inside Iran, reportedly carried out by Israel.

The airline announced the cancellation of its flights to Iran after receiving an official alert, which led to the suspension of flight operations.

According to flight tracking service FlightRadar24, Iran blocked flights from its western airspace for several hours following the incident and closed its airports in Tehran, Shiraz, and Isfahan.

Airlines have rerouted their flights following the Israeli drone raid on a military base in Iran flydubai has cancelled its flights to Iran on Friday. Roughly 30% percent of flydubai’s flights, which go from Dubai to different locations in Iran, have been impacted by the interruptions.

Flydubai’s decision to cancel its flights to Iran reflects the airline’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its passengers and crew. The airline has been working closely with the relevant authorities to manage the situation and provide updates to its passengers.

German airline Lufthansa announced that it will fly over Iraqi airspace during the same period that it cancelled all of its flights to Tel Aviv and Erbil till Saturday.