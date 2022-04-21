UAE’s new visa rule will make hiring easier for startups

Abu Dhabi: The latest visa reforms in the United Arab Emirates will make the process of hiring professionals easier for entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs, local media reported.

The UAE cabinet on Monday approved major improvements to its residency system and introduced a new five-year green Visa. The changes will come into effect by September.

As per the media reports, the new visa rule will make the UAE more attractive for short as well as long-term residents, visitors, and professionals.

“First, it will enable beginners and SMEs to more easily hire professionals from abroad, which will broaden the pool of talent. Second, by providing incentives for investors to move to the UAE, this new decision will boost the country’s investment sector, increasing the likelihood that beginners will be successful in raising funds,” Khaleej Times quoted Mohammed Kilany, founder and CEO of Fanera.

It is reported that, For technology startups, freelancers are the backbone, and in many areas of support, they can’t afford to have full-time staff. The freelancer visa is a novel way to attract such freelancers to be based in the UAE.

Green visa

The UAE had announced a green visa allowing you to stay or work in the UAE for five years without a sponsor or owner. The minimum qualification required for skilled workers is a degree.

The employer must have an employment contract with any company, even if there is no sponsor or owner. The UAE has also introduced flexible grace periods of up to six months for staying in the country even after the residence permit has been revoked or expired.