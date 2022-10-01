UAE’s new visa rules for foreigners to come into effect on Oct 3

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued new visa rules for residence visas and entry permits, that will come into force on Monday, October 3, 2022.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) confirmed on Friday that the new Advanced Visa System will come into effect on October 3, 2022, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The major changes in the visa system, which were approved by the cabinet in April, are longer visit visas for tourists, long-term residency for sought-after professionals and easy access to the 10-year golden visa initiative.

New visas for visitors

The biggest news for visitors entering the UAE is that tourist visas will be valid for 60 days, an expansion from the current 30.

A five-year, multi-entry tourist visa was also announced, which allows visitors to stay up to 90 continuous days in the UAE. However, they can’t exceed 180 days in a year.

Expansion of the UAE golden visa

The advanced visa system offers new benefits to golden visa holders, which include the visa remaining valid regardless of the time the holder spends outside the UAE, the abolition of the maximum number of sponsored domestic workers, in addition to enabling family members to reside in the country during the visa’s validity period until after the death of the sponsor (golden visa holder).

Eligibility for the golden visa has been expanded to include directors, managers and professionals in science, engineering, health, education, business and technology.

The 10-year-old prestigious visa category has been made easier for highly-skilled residents, professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, scholars, pioneers, students and pioneers.

New five-year green visa

The UAE Green Visa for five years is a residence visa that allows the holder to take care of himself or herself for five years without the need for company sponsorship, as well as offering a range of benefits to family members.

Three categories of UAE residents can apply for a green visa:

Freelancers or those who are self employed

Investors or partners in commercial businesses

Highly skilled workers

Residency permits

Many visas, including the one-year remote work visas, the five-year retirement visas, and the two-year property owner visas do not require a sponsor and can be renewed for the same period.

Residents will also be able to sponsor their unmarried sons up to the age of 25 instead of 18 and unmarried daughters regardless of their age.

Job visa

This visa is introduced with the aim of attracting young talents and skilled professionals to explore job opportunities available in the country. It is granted to those classified in the first, second, or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and fresh graduates of the best 500 universities in the world. The minimum educational level should be a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent.