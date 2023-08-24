Uber appoints new Director of Business Development for India, S.Asia

New Delhi: Ride-hailing platform Uber on Thursday announced the appointment of Arnab Kumar as Director of Business Development for India and South Asia.

Kumar brings over 17 years of experience in the technology and financial services sectors to Uber. His professional experience includes founding Coinbase’s India operations and leading Prosus’ (formerly Naspers’) India fintech investments and strategic initiatives.

“I am excited to join Uber, which has transformed the way people move while creating earning opportunities for millions of people in India and across the region. India and South Asia present tremendous growth potential and I look forward to joining forces with the incredibly talented team at Uber and supporting the company’s growth ambitions in this important region,” Kumar said in a statement.

Previously, he served as Programme Director at NITI Aayog where he contributed to the development of emerging technology initiatives including Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid contact tracing app.

He also worked as an investment banker for Deutsche Bank in Singapore and New York. He is an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology Mesra and Indian School of Business Hyderabad and is a CFA charter holder.

“He has a strong track record of working across financial services and technology sectors. During his work at NITI Aayog, he delivered impact and change at scale. Under his leadership, our business development team will continue to be a key accelerant for our partnerships and new growth opportunities,” said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia.

Moreover, the company said that Kumar’s appointment comes as Uber completes a decade of operations in India and is focused on growing sustainable mobility options.

Earlier this year, in the largest EV commitment yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India, Tata Motors agreed to supply 25,000 EVs to fleets on the Uber platform.