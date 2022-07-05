Udaipur murder: Five held in separate cases for sharing video, photos with arms

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th July 2022 9:32 am IST
Udaipur murder: Five held in separate cases for sharing video, photos with arms
Representational Image

Jaipur: Five people were arrested in separate cases in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Monday for allegedly circulating the video of the Udaipur tailor murder, and posting photos and videos with arms on social media, police said.

The Rajasthan Police had asked people not to share the video of the June 28 killing.

Sirajuddin Hussain (36) was arrested in Hanumangarh town for circulating the video of the Udaipur murder, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Singh said.

MS Education Academy

Tarsem Puri was arrested by Sangaria police station personnel, Rajkumar Jat and Mohammad Shakur by Sadar police station personnel and Pavan Kumar by Nohar police station personnel for uploading photos and videos on social media with arms with an intention to create terror among people, the SP said.

Also Read
Udaipur killing: Accused Riyaz was Rajasthan BJP Minority wing member, says Pappu Yadav

A tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was hacked to death by two men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur’s Dhan Mandi area to avenge an “insult to Islam”.

The video of the brutal murder was posted online.

Four people, including Akhtari and Mohammad, have been arrested in connection with Lal’s murder. They are in the custody of the National Investigation Agency.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button