Uday Krishna Reddy claims victim was in a relationship with him

M Uday Krishna Reddy also claimed that the woman knocked his door after sending him WhatsApp messages, after which he opened the door of his room to let the woman enter.

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Trainee IPS officer M Uday Kumar Reddy claims he was in a relationship with the female IPS officer who lodged police complaint against him for sexual harassment and assault.
M Uday Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: The case of sexual harassment and assault by a trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer perpetrated on a female trainee IPS officer has only become murkier, with both the sides levelling allegation against each other.

In a latest development in the case, a letter purportedly written by trainee IPS officer M Uday Krishna Reddy surfaced, in which he wrote that he was taking the extreme step because of four persons including the woman who levelled sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.

In the undated letter titled “suicide note,” Reddy accused the victim (complainant) of manipulating him after being in a relationship with him during the training period. He claimed that even after her marriage to another person, their relationship continued.

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He also claimed that the woman knocked his door after sending him WhatsApp messages, after which he opened the door of his room to let the woman enter.

Reddy claimed that the woman (complainant) entered the room and kept fighting with him, and that in his defense he reacted in a certain way, the video proof of which he claimed he has.

He also alleged that the woman entered his room with “an intense sexual urge,” and that she was the one who kissed and hugged him without his consent.

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He claimed that he recorded that incident and sent to her husband, in addition to all the evidences of her entering his room many times during the training, for which his WhatsApp chats were an evidence.

“But she manipulated everything and told i assaulted her…which is not true. She only came to my room,” Reddy alleged.

He further alleged that the Suma, Venkateshwaranand, her friends Baswaja Naik, and Kailash Kalra had instigated her against him, and held them solely responsible for his suicide- which didn’t happen.

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He ended his so-called suicide note with ‘Satyameva Jayate’ bottom-line, without a date-line. It wasn’t sure if he wrote the letter before or after getting drunk/attempting suicide.

The Hyderabad police has been tight-lipped about the incident.

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