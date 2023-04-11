Uddhav didn’t consult Cong-NCP before quitting as CM: Sharad

After Pawar's comments to a private Marathi TV channel, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut rushed to meet the NCP chief at the latter's home late on Tuesday night.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 11th April 2023 10:33 pm IST
Unwell Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai hospital
ANI

Mumbai: Laying bare the differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar claimed on Tuesday that Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister 10 months ago without consulting the two allies – NCP and Congress.

Pawar’s statement pertained to the political upheaval in the state in June 2022 caused by a split in the Shiv Sena following which Thackeray, the Shiv Sena President, resigned as the Chief Minister on June 28.

After Pawar’s comments to a private Marathi TV channel, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut rushed to meet the NCP chief at the latter’s home late on Tuesday night.

MS Education Academy

What transpired in the 75-minute long meeting is still not clear, though the NCP promptly released photos of Pawar, MP Supriya Sule, Thackeray and Raut, all looking cheerful and relaxed.

Also Read
Won’t oppose JPC probe demand into Adani row for sake of Oppn unity: Pawar

“He (Thackeray) should have taken his supporting parties into confidence,” Pawar said.

Justifying his stand, Pawar pointed out that the three parties were jointly involved in all this, raising the issue 10 months after the MVA regime was unceremoniously toppled.

“If someone takes the decision to resign, he has the right. But the other partners in the alliance should have been consulted. Taking decisions without discussion has consequences. The fact that there was no discussion at that time cannot be denied,” Pawar added.

Interestingly, Pawar’s statement came ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Shiv Sena split and the related issues.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 11th April 2023 10:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button