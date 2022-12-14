Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn-in as minister in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was sworn-in as a minister in his father’s cabinet on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office to him. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Durbar Hall and was attended by several dignitaries.

All senior ministers of the Stalin cabinet were present during the ceremony. The junior Stalin took the oath of office in Tamil.

Udhayanidhi will be the third generation from the Karunanidhi family to become a minister in Tamil Nadu after his late grandfather ‘Kalaignar’ Karunanidhi and father M.K. Stalin.

Udhayanidhi, a movie actor and producer was elected from the Chepauk Assembly constituency which was represented by his late grandfather, Kalaignar Karunanidhi in the 2021 Assembly elections with a huge majority.

The young scion of the Karunanidhi family is likely to get the Sports and Youth Affairs portfolio along with the portfolio of programme implementation. With Tamil Nadu moving ahead in implementing several sports hubs, Udhayanidhi is likely to get the responsibility in implementing this.