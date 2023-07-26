Udupi college restroom row: FIR lodged against 3 Muslim girls

Udupi (Karnataka): The police in Karnataka have lodged an FIR against three Muslim girls of a college here for allegedly filming Hindu female students while they were using the restrooms.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar, who is also in-charge minister of Udupi district, said on Wednesday that the police have registered an FIR in connection with the case.

“I have instructed the district Superintendent of Police to initiate action as per the provisions of law,” she said.

Hebbalkar further stated that strict action would be initiated against the accused individuals.

“No one is above the law,” she said.

The Minister, meanwhile, said that as far as she knows, no video in connection with the case has gone viral on social media.

The police said that two cases have been filed in connection with the incident on a suo moto basis.

A case for attempting to bring communal hatred has also been lodged.

The FIR has been lodged at Malpe police station in Udupi district against Alimatul Shaifa, Shabanaz and Aliya. The college administration was also named in the FIR.

The police have filed cases under the provisions of IPC sections 509 (use of words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of woman), 204 (destroying electronic evidence), 175 (omission to produce a document to public servant), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 66 (E) of the IT Act.

Meanwhile, Rashmi Samant, a woman activist, who had raised the issue and later was allegedly harassed by the police, said, “I got to know that an FIR had been lodged. My first thought was that the police had filed an FIR against me and not the culprits due to their behaviour so far. Unfortunately, that’s how I feel in Karnataka. Like a fugitive for speaking the truth. FYI: An FIR has been filed against the culprits and not me.”