Udupi rest room case: Karnataka govt hands over case to CID

Bengaluru: Karnataka government has handed over the investigation of the Udupi rest room case to the special wing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the CID probe has been ordered into the case as there is an allegation that video is shot in the private college restroom.

“This is a sensitive matter and for additional investigation the case is handed over to the CID,” the Chief Minister said.

The BJP delegation had met the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum demanding a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ordered a probe by a DySP rank police officer however the BJP maintained that the DySP rank officer can’t probe the matter without interference and the government will hush-up the case as part of its “appeasement” politics.

BJP is demanding legal action against three Muslim girls for filming the Hindu girls in the washroom and has claimed that it is an organised crime against Hindu girls.

Karnataka Police is also alleged of harassing the woman activist Rashmi Samanth for raising her voice regarding the issue. The college had maintained that the victim is not willing to lodge the complaint against the Muslim girls while the police maintained that they could not take up the case due to lack of evidence.

Khushbu Sundar, famous actress and politician had arrived in Udupi as a Member of National Commission for Women to look into the case which has taken a communal and political turn.

BJP has also staged a state-wide protest.