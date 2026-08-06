Uganda approves troops for international Gaza force

Morocco also has pledged troops for the mission.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Ugandan soldiers kneel with rifles during a military deployment exercise, as parliament approves the country's participation in an international force planned for Gaza.
Ugandan soldiers take part in a military exercise. Uganda's parliament has approved the deployment of troops to join a proposed international stabilisation force for Gaza.

Kampala: Ugandan authorities on Thursday, August 6, sought and won parliamentary approval to deploy troops to Gaza as part of an international force.

The successful motion, brought by the defense minister, is Uganda’s first public indication of its willingness to join the International Stabilization Force for Gaza.

Morocco also has pledged troops for the mission.

Subhan Bakery

The force, proposed by US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace in February, would be led by an American general, Maj Gen Jasper Jeffers, who said in May that the 20,000-strong force would ensure “future prosperity and enduring peace” after the devastating Israel-Hamas war.

Last week Trump announced a deal for Hamas to disarm and for Israel to withdraw its forces from Gaza. According to that deal, the International Stabilization Force would be deployed to Gaza after the completion of a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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