UGC grants autonomy to UoH, MANUU among 8 universities

Hyderabad: In an important development, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted autonomy to eight central universities across India, of which two are based in Hyderabad – University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

The development comes to provide these institutions with greater flexibility in academic, administrative, and financial matters. With the aim of enhancing the quality of higher education, the move is seen as a measure to empower universities to make independent decisions.

However, both universities have secured category II autonomy, meaning it can provide universities with some degree but with certain limitations set by the UGC. While category II autonomy grants universities the highest level of independence, allowing them to determine their own curriculum, fee structure, and admission process.

List of Universities that have been granted autonomy by the UGC:

Name of the university Category Central University of Rajasthan Category – 1 Central Sanskrit University Category – 1 University of Delhi Category – 1 Central University of South Bihar Category – 1 University of Hyderabad Category – 2 Maulana Azad National Urdu University Category – 2 Central University of Punjab Category – 2 Central University of Himachal Pradesh Category – 2