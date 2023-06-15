UK court orders British firm to pay Rs 8 cr to Beirut explosion victims

Beirut: A London court has ordered a British firm to pay more than 800,000 pounds (Rs 8,30,36,734) in damages to some of the victims of the Beirut explosion, Reuters reported.

British-registered chemical trading firm Savaro was responsible for transporting ammonium nitrate that caused a devastating explosion at Beirut port in 2020.

The damages award comes after the country’s Supreme Court on January 31 found Savaro responsible for the explosion in a case brought by the Beirut Bar Association on behalf of the victims.

On Monday, the court the first-of-its-kind ruling ordered the company to pay 100,000 pounds (Rs 1,03,83,755) plus interest to three relatives of the deceased victims, and just over 500,000 pounds (Rs 5,19,18,779) to an injured woman.

Two massive bombs exploded at the Beirut Port on August 4, 2020, killing nearly 200 people, injuring at least 6,000 others and leaving 300,000 homeless.