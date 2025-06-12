UK deports Indian student for sending sexual messages to local minor girls

"Did you ask for pictures of these children naked?" the UK police ask the Indian student, to which the latter admits in affirmative.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th June 2025 3:44 pm IST
The image displays a picture of Indian student Prajwal Ramanath.
Indian student Prajwal who was deported to India on accusation of sending and demanding sexual messages to local minor girls

An Indian student studying in London was deported after he was accused of sending sexual messages to two local minors.

A video of the Indian student being interrogated by UK police has gone viral on social media platforms. The student identifies himself as Prajwal Ramanth, who was pursuing a degree in International Business and living in Woolwich for the last six months.

“Did you ask for pictures of these children naked?” the UK police ask the Indian student. Prajwal answers in the affirmative and admits to expressing a desire to kiss them, requesting explicit photos and sending pornographic videos and images to the minor girls.

MS Creative School

Prajwal claims he was merely chatting with the girls, but regrets the decision. “I was just talking to them, nothing wrong. I realised what I was doing was wrong. That’s why I have stopped,” he explains to the officers.

“My parents will disown me,” he says

Under UK law, sexual communication with a child under the age of 16 is defined as a grave criminal offence, carrying a penalty of up to two years in prison and mandatory registration as a sex offender under the Serious Crime Act.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Prajwal was subsequently deported to India.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th June 2025 3:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button