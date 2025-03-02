UK, France & Ukraine agree to work on ceasefire plan for Russia’s war in Ukraine

The summit is taking place two days after talks broke down between US President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy, when Trump blasted Zelenskyy for not being grateful enough for US support.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd March 2025 8:49 pm IST
UK PM Keir Starmer.

London: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told world leaders on Sunday that they need to step up to a “once in a generation moment” for the security of Europe, at a summit in London to discuss ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Starmer said that getting a good outcome for Ukraine was “vital to the security of every nation here and many others too.”

He was flanked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron during the official photo to mark the start of talks.

Earlier Sunday Starmer said Britain, France and Ukraine had agreed to work on a ceasefire plan to present to the United States.

Sunday’s summit is likely to include talks on establishing a European military force to be sent to Ukraine to underpin a ceasefire.

