UK intelligence warns of rising Iranian threat; Tehran denies allegations

London: A British parliamentary committee has warned that Iran has significantly escalated threats against individuals in the United Kingdom since 2022, placing the risk to Iranian dissidents and Jewish or Israeli-linked individuals on par with that posed by Russia.

In its latest report released Thursday, the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) cited at least 15 incidents involving attempted murder or kidnapping of British citizens or residents between January 2022 and August 2023.

“Iran poses a wide-ranging, persistent and unpredictable threat to the UK,” said Kevan Jones, ISC member and chair of the committee. The report further characterized Iran’s operations as less strategic than those of Russia or China, but noted a “high appetite for risk” and sporadic bursts of activity rather than a coherent long-term plan.

However, the Iranian government swiftly rejected the report’s conclusions. In a statement, Iran’s embassy in London called the allegations “unfounded, politically motivated and hostile,” and firmly denied involvement in any acts of physical violence, espionage, or cyber aggression against British interests.

“The suggestion that Iran engages in or supports acts of physical violence, espionage, or cyber aggression on British soil or against British interests abroad is wholly rejected,” the embassy said. “Such accusations are not only defamatory but also dangerous, fuelling unnecessary tensions and undermining diplomatic norms.”

The report comes amid wider concerns over foreign interference in the UK. Last year, the head of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency MI5 warned of a sharp increase in threats from both Russia and Iran.

In a related case, three men accused of acting as Iranian spies were charged in May in a London court. They allegedly plotted acts of violence against UK-based journalists working for an Iran-focused media outlet.

While British intelligence agencies view Tehran’s activity with increasing concern, Iranian officials maintain that such claims are part of a broader campaign to vilify the country and strain diplomatic ties.

