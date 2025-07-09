100 Islamic scholars declare Trump and Netanyahu ‘Enemies of God’

A group of 100 Islamic scholars and intellectuals from over 30 countries has issued a powerful joint statement labelling United States (US) President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “enemies of God” and “corruptors on earth.”

The statement, reported by Tasnim International News Agency on Tuesday, July 8, condemned both leaders for their roles in what it described as systemic corruption, mass bloodshed, occupation of Islamic territories, and repeated violations of international law and humanitarian principles.

Citing the Quranic verse (Al-Ma’idah: 33), the scholars said both figures must be prosecuted in international and Islamic courts for their actions.

Also Read Assassinating Khamenei would lead to World War 3: Iran official

The scholars unanimously pledged their full and unwavering support to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, praising his leadership of the Islamic Ummah in the face of Western aggression. The statement lauded his wisdom, strategic vision, and steadfast defence of Muslim dignity and unity.

حکم محاربه برای ترامپ و نتانیاهو توسط ۱۰۰ عالم و اندیشمند جهان اسلام



یکصد تن از علما و اندیشمندان دنیای اسلام، ضمن محکومیت صریح ترامپ و نتانیاهو به عنوان محاربان و مفسدان فی‌الأرض، حمایت قاطع و همه‌جانبه خود را از رهبری حکیمانه و مقتدرانه امام خامنه‌ای (دام ظله) اعلام کردند — خبرگزاری تسنیم – خبر فوری (@Tasnimbrk) July 8, 2025

The statement rejected all forms of normalisation or diplomatic settlement with Israel and the US, labelling such moves as violations of Islamic jurisprudence and betrayals of the Palestinian cause.

The scholars stressed that reconciliation with what they termed “combatant powers” undermines the collective moral and religious obligations of the Islamic world.

Calling for solidarity, the signatories urged Muslims worldwide—religious scholars, academics, and political figures—to unite in a common front against the perceived conspiracies of Zionist and Western powers. The statement identified Muslim unity as crucial in overcoming geopolitical fragmentation and defending the rights of oppressed peoples.

In reference to the escalation beginning June 13, the scholars commended Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Israel following the assassination of senior Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists. When US joined the conflict on June 22 by targeting three Iranian nuclear sites, Iran responded by striking the US-run Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

The scholars described Iran’s military reaction as a justified act of self-defence and evidence of the declining dominance of American and Israeli forces in the region.

The joint statement demanded the establishment of independent global tribunals to try Trump, Netanyahu, and senior Israeli leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity. It urged human rights groups and international legal bodies to hold them accountable for the occupation of Palestine and other alleged atrocities.

Declaring Palestine and Jerusalem as central concerns of the Islamic world, the scholars reiterated their collective commitment to full liberation of the Palestinian territories. The declaration reaffirmed that armed and diplomatic resistance to the Zionist regime is both a religious obligation and a political necessity.

“The struggle for Palestine is the enduring cause of the ummah. It will not end until full liberation is achieved and the Zionist occupation is dismantled,” the statement affirmed.

Endorsements came from a diverse group of scholars representing countries including Iraq, Pakistan, Lebanon, Palestine, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, Sudan, Tunisia, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and Australia.

From India, notable scholars include: