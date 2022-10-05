UK NRIs welcome KCR’s decision to enter national politics

Hyderabad: Indians living in the UK gathered at the London Tower Bridge and sang in support of K Chandrashekhar Rao, leader of the TRS and chief minister of Telangana, for his decision to run for national office.

NRIs from all over the UK asked CM KCR to get involved in politics on a national level. They welcomed his choice and thought he would alter the course of the nation.

A big poster of the Telangana chief minister was also placed to show support stating, “Desh ki Neta KCR.”

The chairman of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation and the dounder president of the NRI TRS cell, Anil Kurmachalam, attended the meeting along with other NRIs.

After months of portraying himself as a national player and touring states to meet anti-BJP leaders, Telangana chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has launched his national party. The national party, which is expected to be called Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was launched on Wednesday after a unanimous resolution was passed by the party’s general body in this regard.

A letter was sent to the Election Commission by the party’s general secretary informing the election body of the same.