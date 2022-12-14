UK: Pig’s head placed on Mosque’s roof in Manchester

In an incident reported from manchester on Tuesday, a pig’s head was reportedly placed on the roof of a mosque. The police are investigating the matter as a hate crime.

The incident occurred on December 9, when the worshipers discovered the head while leaving the Heatons Muslims Community Trust after prayers. “It was clearly done on purpose to terrify us and people are fearful it could go further.” the trustee of the mosque, Tayyab Mohiuddin was quoted as saying by the BBC.

it was “really painful” to make the discovery, Mohiuddin added. He further said that Muslims are forbidden to touch Pig meat. The head was placed on a low-pitched roof of the building which was visible when one enters the road. The trustee alleged that it was placed in such a manner to terrify the people.

Also Read British-Pakistani cricketer forced to leave UK over racist abuse

CCTV and dashcam footage from the mosque on Battersea Road has been handed to police. The videos showed two persons pulling over at the mosque one of them got down and placed the pig’s head on the rooftop.

The Greater Manchester police said that following the incident, it received the report of a hate crime at a place of worship. An investigation into the matter has been launched.