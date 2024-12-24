UK PM Keir Starmer hopes for peace in Middle East in Christmas message

London: Keir Starmer has said he will be hoping for peace in the Middle East, the birthplace of the Christmas story, and a brighter future for all in his first festive message since being elected British Prime Minister.

In a video message released by Downing Street ahead of Christmas Day on Wednesday, Starmer attempts to strike an optimistic tone and encourages people to “look after those around us”. He extended his special gratitude to the armed forces and frontline workers who will be helping people up and down the country.

“This Christmas, I will be hoping for peace, particularly in the Middle East as the birthplace of the Christmas story,” said Starmer.

“I’ll be looking towards a better, brighter future for every person and celebrating the joy and wonder that Christmas brings,” he said.

He said the festival was a reminder of what’s really important, such as family, friendship and fellowship between all people.

He added: “Being there for one another – in these celebrations, as well as the more difficult times. I’d like especially to thank those who will spend their Christmas serving others this year. In our NHS [National Health Service] and emergency services, our Armed Forces and the churches and charities that will welcome every person this Christmas.”

“Because I know that this is not an easy time for everyone, and my thoughts are with all those who are lonely this Christmas. Having a tough time, missing a loved one. You are not alone, because as Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Christmas story reminds all of us to reach out to one another. To care for one another. And to look after those around us,” he said.

Earlier, Downing Street indicated that Starmer and his family would spend Christmas at the Prime Minister’s country retreat of Chequers in Buckinghamshire. He is then set to travel abroad “for a few days” for his first family holiday since taking charge at 10 Downing Street following the July general election.

It comes as King Charles III set a new tradition for his customary Christmas Day message and chose Fitzrovia Chapel in London for its recording. It is understood that his speech will reflect on international, national and personal challenges and how they can be overcome by communities supporting one another.

“The living Christmas tree shown in this year’s broadcast was decorated with sustainable decorations including pinecones, metal bells, twisted glass and glass baubles,” Buckingham Palace said.

It added that 2024 marks the first time a British monarch’s Christmas message has been filmed outside a royal residence since 2006 when the late Queen Elizabeth II filmed a message at Southwark Cathedral in London.