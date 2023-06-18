UK PM Rishi Sunak joins raid on illegal migrants, over 100 arrested

London: United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined the officials in the raid which ended with the arrest of over 100 illegal immigrants from 20 different nations, according to the statement released by the UK government.

Rishi Sunak made an early morning visit to Brent, North London on Thursday, wearing a bulletproof vest with a light blue shirt and navy blue pants.

The UK’s Home Office has conducted a record number of visits targeting illegal working in one day, and immigration enforcement officers arrested 105 foreign nationals found working without the right to do so during 159 illegal working visits.

The arrests took place at commercial premises including restaurants, car washes, nail bars, barber shops and convenience stores, according to the statement.

Suspects were arrested for offences including illegal working and possession of false documentation, with sums of cash seized at some locations.

Talking about the arrest, Home Secretary, Suella Braverman said, “Illegal working harms our communities, cheats honest workers out of employment and defrauds the public purse as no taxes are paid. As the Prime Minister has set out, we are committed to tackling the abuse of our laws and borders.”

“We know the prospect of black-market employment is a significant attraction for migrants considering making dangerous and illegal journeys to the UK. Operations such as today send a clear message that we will not stand for this. Of those arrested, over 40 were detained by the Home Office, pending their removal from the UK, with the remaining suspects being released on immigration bail. It is also expected that a number of the arrests will result in a voluntary departure from the UK,” Braverman added.

The Home Secretary also stated that in the first quarter of 2023, Immigration Enforcement teams delivered 1,303 enforcement visits, a 57 per cent increase on the same period last year, and since the PM set out his plan to stop the boats in December, arrests have now doubled since the same period last year, as per the statement.

Meanwhile, Director of Enforcement, Compliance and Crime, Eddy Montgomery said that this result demonstrates the dedication and professionalism of our officers to take action against immigration offenders, as well as employers who are not complying with the rules.

“Our enforcement teams are working around the clock to deter immigration offending and help protect the public. Working closely with partners and agencies including the police and the National Crime Agency, we are tackling illegal work at every level. It is vital that we not only identify individuals in breach of immigration law but target the people smuggling networks behind this type of criminal activity,” Montgomery added.