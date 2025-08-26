Ukdiche Modak: A sweet from Maharashtra loved in Hyderabad

When the festival season arrives, food becomes the heart of celebrations. Every culture has its own festive delicacy, and for Maharashtrians, it is the humble yet divine Ukdiche Modak during Ganesh Chaturthi. These soft, white dumplings filled with coconut and jaggery are said to be Lord Ganesha’s favorite. But beyond religion, they are simply a comforting, homely sweet that anyone and everyone can enjoy perfectly with a drizzle of ghee and a smile. Let’s know more about this sweet delicacy and explore with Siasat.com where Hyderabadi’s can enjoy it.

Where it began

Ukdiche Modak comes from Maharashtra, where families have been making it for generations. The word “Ukdiche” means steamed, and that’s what makes this sweet different from the fried versions we often see. Traditionally, they were steamed in banana leaves, which gave them a special aroma. Over time, they travelled across Goa, Konkan, Karnataka and now, Hyderabad too.

Why people love it

The charm of Ukdiche Modak is its balance, light on the stomach, yet rich in flavor. The outer layer is made with rice flour dough, soft and delicate. Inside, there’s a filling of fresh coconut, jaggery, and cardamom, cooked until it turns gooey and golden. Once steamed, the dumplings shine and smell heavenly. Add a little ghee on top, and they simply melt in the mouth.

How it is made

Rice flour dough for the cover,

Coconut–jaggery mix for the filling

Pleated into dumplings and steamed till glossy. The only challenge is shaping the pleats neatly, that’s not less than a work of art but that’s also part of the fun and family bonding in many homes.

Where to try in Hyderabad

Though Hyderabad is known for biryani and haleem, a few places also bring the taste of Ukdiche Modak during Ganesh Chaturthi:

Polpat Shakahari :

Location : Amberpet, Hyderabad

They have the delicious Ukdiche Modak on their menu along with other delicacies. A sweet couple runs this place offering tasty food that’s devoid of maida, MSG and anything artificial.

Dadu’s : Their “Rice Modak” comes close to the steamed original.

Price: Around Rs.282 for 250gms (about 6–7 pieces).

MyBoli Maharashtrian Kitchen :

Authentic Maharashtrian Ukdiche and fried modaks.

Location : Chandanagar (GSM Mall Food Court), Kondapur(Opp. Sarath city Mall)

Call +91 8309675337

Gaurang’s Kitchen :

Location: Plot 1147, Road No 59, Jubilee Hills.

Delicious mouthwatering Ukdiche modaks a timeless festive favour available for pre-orders.

Home chefs and Maharashtrian associations in Begumpet, Secunderabad and Banjara Hills also take pre-orders for homemade modaks, usually Rs.250–Rs.300 for 6–12 pieces.

More than just a sweet

Ukdiche Modak is not only about faith, it is about tradition, family, and the joy of sharing. There is nothing like food that unites people & in a city like Hyderabad, where cultures meet on every plate, these little dumplings are welcomed by food lovers of all backgrounds.

So, whether you celebrate the festival or simply love trying new sweets, this is one treat you shouldn’t miss. Take one bite of a warm modak with ghee on top, and you’ll know why it has been loved for centuries.