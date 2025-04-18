Ukraine-Russia peace tlks nearing crucial moment: Trump

Asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin was dragging his feet on negotiations, Trump replied, “I hope not.”

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th April 2025 11:50 pm IST
Trump rolls out 'kind' reciprocal tariffs, hits India with 26 pc
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House Iftar dinner in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP/PTI)

Paris: President Donald Trump on Friday said negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are “coming to a head” and insisted that neither side is “playing” him in his push to end the grinding war.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The comments from Trump came after Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned earlier Friday that the US may “move on” from trying to secure a Russia-Ukraine peace deal if there is no progress in the coming days, after months of efforts have failed to bring an end to the fighting.

Also Read
US highlights S. Korea’s role in Trump administration’s energy strategy

“If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re going to say you’re fools, you’re foolish, and we’re just going to take a pass,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

MS Creative School

Asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin was dragging his feet on negotiations, Trump replied, “I hope not.”

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th April 2025 11:50 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button