Ukraine-Russia peace tlks nearing crucial moment: Trump

Paris: President Donald Trump on Friday said negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are “coming to a head” and insisted that neither side is “playing” him in his push to end the grinding war.

The comments from Trump came after Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned earlier Friday that the US may “move on” from trying to secure a Russia-Ukraine peace deal if there is no progress in the coming days, after months of efforts have failed to bring an end to the fighting.

“If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re going to say you’re fools, you’re foolish, and we’re just going to take a pass,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin was dragging his feet on negotiations, Trump replied, “I hope not.”