Student’s death in Ukraine: No reaction from ruling party is upsetting, says Congress

The death of 22-year-old Indian student, SG Naveen, in Ukraine has led to sharp remarks against the ruling BJP government by the opposition Congress.

Congress. General Secretary of Indian National Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet, “#UkraineRussiaWar Between 20,000 thousand Indians life is in danger every moment and you are engaged in doing all this? Whose responsibility is it to bring thousands of children safely?”

मोदी जी,



आपकी सरकार की संवेदन शून्यता के कारण कर्नाटक के जिस परिवार ने अपने बच्चे को खो दिया, उन्हें क्या कहेंगे ?#UkraineRussiaWar के बीच 20000 हज़ार भारतीयों ज़िन्दगी हर पल ख़तरे में है और आप ये सब करने में जुटे हैं ?



हज़ारों बच्चों को सुरक्षित लाने की जिम्मेदारी किसकी है? pic.twitter.com/PvilvFvWqy — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 1, 2022

He also attached parallel screenshots of the student who was killed and Prime Minister Modi’s picture at an election rally.

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhary, in a tweet, said he was shocked by the student’s death and urged Prime Minister Modi to focus on the evacuation process rather than the Legislative Assembly elections.

I am absolutely shocked and morose by learning the heart rending incident of death of Indian students. @narendramodi ji should focus on evacuation of Indian students from the war-torn #Ukraine than election



(1/2) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) March 1, 2022

Earlier a tweet from the Office of External Affairs Ministry said that “With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning,” it tweeted.

With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family.



We convey our deepest condolences to the family. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2022

Naveen SG hailed from Haveri district in Karnataka. He was a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University in Kharkiv.

“Naveen was shot dead around 10.30 am Ukrainian time today. He was standing in the queue before a grocery shop when the Russian army fired at people. We have no information about his body. None of us was able to visit the hospital, probably where it is kept now,” said Naveen’s hostel mate Sridharan Gopalakrishnan, quoted Indian Express.