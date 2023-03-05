UK’s largest mosque Baitul Futuh reopens after 2015 fire

The United Kingdom’s largest mosque Baitul Futuh Mosque complex has been reopened, after a devastating fire back in 2015.
A special launching ceremony was held at the National Peace Symposium on Saturday, March 4.
Now after a 20 million Pound sterling equals (Rs 1,96,68,24,258) redevelopment, a new five-storey complex has been completed comprising two large multi-purpose halls, offices and guest rooms.
The complex is made of stone imported from Portugal, with columns 20 meters high.
The new complex would offer better facilities, including education for children.
The mosque, capable of accommodating up to 13,000 worshipers, was built in 2003 in the Morden district of south London, by the Ahmadiyya community.
In September 2015, the mosque was exposed to a major fire that took about 30 hours to be extinguished and caused a column of smoke to rise, which could be seen from a distance of several miles in southwest London.
The fire caused widespread traffic congestion, bus disruptions, and railway suspensions, and a major London thoroughfare was closed for hours due to its proximity to the mosque.